D23 2019: The Rise Of Skywalker Footage

Posted on August 26, 2019

On Saturday at D23, audiences got to see the new teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Mac Wiliams wrote up a description here, and today, Disney and Lucasfilm released it into the wild. For me, it triggered the realization that even with much more Star Wars content coming in the years ahead, this really is the end of the Skywalker Saga — and next summer’s Star Wars Celebration will be wild, raucous, and tear-filled. Why does C-3PO have red eyes?

