Daddy’s Home For The Boys

The superheroes know they have an enemy, and that enemy is on the run. But that enemy is also led by Karl Urban’s Butcher, so… there’s no such thing as invulnerability. Based on the comics series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, season 2 of The Boys comes to Amazon Prime on September 4. Here’s the trailer Amazon just sent out:

From Amazon Studios:

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official teaser trailer for the second season of THE BOYS, the first three episodes of which will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 4, 2020.New episodes will be available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world, and is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.