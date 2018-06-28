Dance Dads

Posted on June 28, 2018 by in TV // 0 Comments

What has been seen cannot be unseen.

For this year’s San Jose 48-Hour Film Project, filmmakers (and occasional podcast contributors) Drew Campbell and Jason Salazar wrote and directed this short, “Dance Dads.” When participating in this festival, filmmakers gather on a Friday evening, receive elements that must be in their film, and then script, shoot, and edit within 48 hours. Drew and Jason’s challenge this year:

  • Character: Ed or Edwina Griesman, Dance Instructor
  • Prop: A Paintbrush
  • Required Line: “Can You Keep A Secret?”

This is what happened. Funny, inspired, entertaining, and I can’t shake the feeling — all too real.

“Dance Dads” is officially a production of Beyond Forever Studios (“Donovan and Simms“) and Digital Chicanery.

