Daniel Craig Has No Time To Die

He may not be 007, but he’s still Bond. James Bond. Though if you take a couple of years off, that name might not mean much to people in the office. The challenge facing Eon Productions is to see if the name means much to movie-goers in 2020.
To some of us, it does. And so we look forward to Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, supported by Lashana Lynch and his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. Rami Malek provides the menace, though Christoph Waltz lurks around as Blofeld. And any time we get Jeffrey Wright back as CIA agent Felix Leiter, that’s a win.
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
Writers: Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Producers: Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli
Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”
Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen
