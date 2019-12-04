Daniel Craig Has No Time To Die

He may not be 007, but he’s still Bond. James Bond. Though if you take a couple of years off, that name might not mean much to people in the office. The challenge facing Eon Productions is to see if the name means much to movie-goers in 2020.

To some of us, it does. And so we look forward to Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, supported by Lashana Lynch and his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. Rami Malek provides the menace, though Christoph Waltz lurks around as Blofeld. And any time we get Jeffrey Wright back as CIA agent Felix Leiter, that’s a win.