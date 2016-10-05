Dark Horse Adapting Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods’

How many different versions of American Gods can I consume? All of them. There’s the original printing, then the author’s preferred text, then the tenth anniversary edition with the cool cover, and of course, STARZ’ upcoming television series. And now this… it’s going to be glorious. P. Craig Russell did a terrific job creating The Graveyard Book graphic novels. Scott Hampton doing lush interiors? And Glenn Fabry covers? So I buy 27 single issues AND 3 hardcover collections on top of everything else. I’m in.

From Dark Horse Entertainment:

Today, Dark Horse is excited to announce the adaptation of American Gods into comic book form. Originally published in 2001 by William Morrow and Headline, American Gods is a Hugo and Nebula Award–winning novel by Neil Gaiman (How to Talk to Girls at Parties, The Sandman). North American rights were acquired from Gaiman’s literary agent, Merrilee Heifetz at Writers House. American Gods is the latest Gaiman adaptation from Dark Horse, preceded by graphic novel adaptations of How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Troll Bridge, Forbidden Brides, and many more. Starz will also premiere an American Gods TV show in spring 2017, adapted by Bryan Fuller (NBC’s Hannibal, CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery).

Dark Horse tapped P. Craig Russell (The Sandman: The Dream Hunters)—who, having worked on Coraline and The Graveyard Book, is no stranger to adapting Neil Gaiman’s work—to adapt and co-write the comic series, while Scott Hampton (Hellboy, Batman) lends his illustrative skills to the complex world Gaiman created. Glenn Fabry (Preacher) and Adam Brown (Predator vs. Judge Dredd vs. Aliens) create the hauntingly beautiful cover art. David Mack (Kabuki, Fight Club 2) and Dave McKean (Black Dog, Cages) provide variant covers for the first issue. The American Gods comic series will feature guest interior art by Walt Simonson (Thor), Mark Buckingham (Fables), Colleen Doran (The Sandman), P. Craig Russell, and more.

American Gods creator Neil Gaiman explained his excitement for the upcoming American Gods adaptations: “There’s a tremendous amount of excitement, in my house and in the world, about the American Gods TV series coming up on Starz. What we’ve managed to keep a secret until now is that there is something just as exciting out there: American Gods, the comic. I’ve been watching P. Craig Russell breaking down the book into comic form, watching Scott Hampton painting the pages, watching Glenn Fabry create the covers, and grinning to myself with delight, because the American Gods comic is going to be an astonishing, faithful, and beautiful adaptation.”

American Gods: Shadows #1 finds Shadow Moon released from jail only to discover his wife has died. Broken and uncertain about his future, Shadow Moon meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, who employs him to serve as his bodyguard. This fateful decision thrusts Shadow into a deadly supernatural world where ghosts of the past come back from the dead, and a brewing war between old and new gods hits a boiling point.

Dark Horse will adapt American Gods into twenty-seven single issues with three story arcs: Shadows, My Ainsel, and The Moment of the Storm, to be collected into three hardcover graphic novels. The first issue of American Gods: Shadows goes on sale March 15, 2017.

