Prepare For ‘Donovan & Simms’ With ‘Darrington & Simms’

Team Unicorn Founder Milynn Sarley stars in this buddy cop bridge to Season 2!

Posted on January 13, 2017

Next week, Beyond Forever Studios will start posting the second season episodes of Donovan & Simms, the buddy cop webseries about a veteran police detective teamed with a super-genius kid. At the end of Season One, Simms was taken off to Los Angeles. This one-off episode tells the story of what happened there before she returned to Season Two, a little older and maybe a little wiser.

Producers Jason Salazar and Dave McGuire got Team Unicorn founder Milynn Sarley to join in the fun with star Sydney Salazar — and this also features an extended cameo from podcaster Nate Costa.

