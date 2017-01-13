Prepare For ‘Donovan & Simms’ With ‘Darrington & Simms’

Next week, Beyond Forever Studios will start posting the second season episodes of Donovan & Simms, the buddy cop webseries about a veteran police detective teamed with a super-genius kid. At the end of Season One, Simms was taken off to Los Angeles. This one-off episode tells the story of what happened there before she returned to Season Two, a little older and maybe a little wiser.

Producers Jason Salazar and Dave McGuire got Team Unicorn founder Milynn Sarley to join in the fun with star Sydney Salazar — and this also features an extended cameo from podcaster Nate Costa.