DC Universe Releases Swamp Thing Trailer

We don’t get the series until May 31st, but this trailer gives us looks at just about every character we want to see — even though it’s all quick flashes. There’s Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) himself. Two quick cuts show us Blue Devil (Ian Ziering) out of costume and then what the mask looks like. (My money is on him getting blasted and fully transformed by the end of the first season.) We’ve got Arcanes, Sunderlands, and Cables. Now let’s get the series.

Even though alleged creative differences with director Len Wiseman cut this season short from 13 to 10 episodes, I’m still holding out hope for a strong enough first season to warrant a second — and a continuing future for DC Universe. It’s cheaper than Marvel Comics Unlimited, and as of this week its comics library is as large as Marvel’s. Plus you get movies and TV shows from the DC archives AND Titans (I admit to mixed feelings), Young Justice (excellent), and Doom Patrol (amazing).