DC Universe Releases Swamp Thing Trailer

Posted on April 24, 2019 by in TV // 0 Comments

We don’t get the series until May 31st, but this trailer gives us looks at just about every character we want to see — even though it’s all quick flashes. There’s Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) himself. Two quick cuts show us Blue Devil (Ian Ziering) out of costume and then what the mask looks like. (My money is on him getting blasted and fully transformed by the end of the first season.) We’ve got Arcanes, Sunderlands, and Cables. Now let’s get the series.

Even though alleged creative differences with director Len Wiseman cut this season short from 13 to 10 episodes, I’m still holding out hope for a strong enough first season to warrant a second — and a continuing future for DC Universe. It’s cheaper than Marvel Comics Unlimited, and as of this week its comics library is as large as Marvel’s. Plus you get movies and TV shows from the DC archives AND Titans (I admit to mixed feelings), Young Justice (excellent), and Doom Patrol (amazing).

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes