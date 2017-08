January 21, 2016. That’s when we get DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the CW. First, though, next week we get “Legends of Yesterday” and “Legends of Today” on The Flash and Arrow, which will introduce Falk Hentschel as Carter Hall, Hawkman. We already have Kendra Saunders on The Flash.

Once this show debuts, we’re going to have DC superhero series Monday through Thursday. It’s a beautiful world, at least as long as Vandal Savage doesn’t destroy it.