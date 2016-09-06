‘Deadpool Annual 2016’ Signing Party at Earth-2 Comics!

Sure, I loved Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool. But that wasn’t what got me into the character, despite two decades of Marvel trying to get me to love him. It was Gerry Dugan, Brian Posehn, and Scott Koblish teaming on the Deadpool relaunch that finally made the character click for me. So to see that they’re taking their skewed vision out on Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends for the Deadpool Annual 2016, there’s a no-brainer purchase for me.

AND… if you happen to be in Sherman Oaks on September 28, you can meet this creative creative team and get them to sign the book. Earth-2 Comics, 15017 Ventura Blvd., will be hosting them for a little party with fans. (See the ad on our sidebar.)

Store co-owner Susan Avallone promises cake and merriment. Dugan, Posehn, and Koblish will provide the metatextual superhero enjoyment, signing from 6 to 8 p.m. in the store.

Stop by and tell them Fanboy Planet sent you!