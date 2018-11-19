Deadpool Kidnaps Fred Savage

We reported on this a few months ago as the rumors swirled: Fox was editing Deadpool 2 down to a PG-13. And as the story unfolds, this new version exists because star Ryan Reynolds would only do a PG-13 version IF a portion of the proceeds would go to charity. So… I’m in for this limited engagement of Once Upon A Deadpool.

From Fox:

To kick off the holiday season, the (sometimes) good guy in red is delivering the official trailer for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL from 20th Century Fox! Audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab”

For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer – previously known as Fuck Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of ONCE UPON A DEAD POOL’S release.

