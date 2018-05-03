Deadpool Meets Celine Dion

My heart will go on. And my respect for Celine Dion shot up a thousand percent, letting Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool hijack her Las Vegas venue for this video of “Ashes,” one of two original songs on the soundtrack of Deadpool 2. The film’s director David Leitch helms the camera here, and the full album will be released on May 18 (the same day as Deadpool 2 officially hits theaters), but you can pre-order it here.

The full list of songs is… well, kind of a cool album. That unplugged “Take On Me” is something special.

1. Ashes – Celine Dion

2. Welcome To The Party – Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump (feat. Zhavia Ward)

3. Nobody Speak – DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels

4. In Your Eyes – Peter Gabriel

5. Take On Me (MTV Unplugged – Summer Solstice) – a-ha

6. If I Could Turn Back Time – Cher

7. 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton

8. All Out Of Love – Air Supply

9. We Belong – Pat Benatar

10. Tomorrow – Alicia Morton

11. Mutant Convoy – Tyler Bates