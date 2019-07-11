Disney Announces Rise Of The Resistance Opening Dates

The Force is going to get a whole lot stronger at Disney parks this winter.

On Thursday, Disney Parks announced the opening date for the awaited second ride for Galaxy’s Edge, the new land which opened in Disneyland Resort in California earlier this summer, and is opening in Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in Orlando on August 29.

The new ride, titled Rise of the Resistance, is the latest experience that the biggest Star Wars fans on the planet can enjoy when it opens in Orlando on December 5. In an homage that is classic Disney, the date also marks the birthday of Walt himself. The west coast edition will open at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.

“When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” Disney editorial director Thomas Smith revealed in the post.

“Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General [Leia] Organa at a secret base,” he continued. “Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.”

Reviews for Galaxy’s Edge in Anaheim have been beyond positive, with many calling it Disney’s most immersive land ever created. Construction has also recently begun on a fully immersive Star Wars hotel in Walt Disney World which will connect to Galaxy’s Edge when it is completed.