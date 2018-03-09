Disney Flies Over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

These things don’t build themselves, and quality takes time. But there’s enough here in Disney’s officially released drone footage of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge construction site in Anaheim to get us drooling.

At last summer’s D23 Expo, there was a promise of it being open in time for the next D23, but let’s be charitable. I’ll settle for sometime in 2019 — in both Anaheim at the Disneyland Resort and in Orlando at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What we do know for sure is that there will be a Millennium Falcon ride, which will actually measure your performance and thus influence how you’re treated in the cantina afterward. There’s also some sort of escape from the First Order, which looks to be a trackless vehicle ride with a new robot pilot who may become a big deal for fans. (At D23 Expo, Disney had a model of this vehicle on display.)

As Hyperspace Mountain proved, though, it isn’t so much that we need to be dazzled by the rides. It’s the chance to walk in a galaxy far, far away that has Star Wars fans hyped. Disney served us the blue milk during “Seasons of the Force” — and we want more.