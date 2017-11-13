Disney Launches Toy Box Figures

With the Holiday season fast approaching, it’s time for new lines of toys to get released in hopes of making it under trees, into stockings, and onto collectors’ shelves. The Disney Store previewed their “Black Friday” deals today, and amongst the offerings are a new line of action figures with an interestingly redundant name: Disney Toy Box. Three major sub-brands are represented: Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, with three figures from each.

It’s interesting because Disney has used the phrase “toy box” elsewhere over the past few years, with figures that looked a lot like these.

They’re not identical, but have the same exaggerated “toyetic” look that makes one nostalgic for the great toys to life game that Disney and Avalanche Studios had developed. The advantage that this new Toy Box line has is accessories, where the figurines of Disney Infinity were static and all playing had to be done within the video game itself. But at a price point of $12.95, these new figures are actually more expensive than Infinity figures were.

It’s not the same, but it might be better. And somewhere, there’s concept art for figures that were meant for Infinity 4.0, so it’s possible that one day we could finally see the finely sculpted cartoonish Benedict Cumberbatch Dr. Strange we’ve dreamed of. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about hoping for Disney to take our money, it’s that when you wish upon a star…

You can order the figures from the Disney Store here.