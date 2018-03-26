Disney’s Fan Event D23 Expo 2019 Announced!

First, I want to thank the Walt Disney Company for holding D23 Expo every other year. Second, I want to thank them for placing the 2019 D23 Expo with a month between it and Comic-Con, so I can recover from San Diego and really enjoy the Anaheim event.

And, oh yes, this means that D23 has been announced for 2019, and it’s August 23-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center. This convention feels like no other. If a comic convention makes you feel like you’re among your people, D23 makes you feel like you’re with your family, because for the most part, everybody shares a memory with you, even if you weren’t together when you made it.

Whether it’s music from Disneyland Records, a videogame, or a movie that could be as innocent as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves or as loud and thrilling as Avengers: Infinity War, you’ve shared that at D23. You’re also right across the street from Disneyland, so you can get an announcement about something in the parks by day, and experience it that night. (That happened in 2017, when Chairman of Parks and Attractions Bob Chapek announced that D23 Expo attendees could see preview performances of the return of Fantasmic! two nights early.)

Tickets won’t be on sale until August 23, 2018 (again, giving me time to recover from Comic-Con, thank you), but that just means you have time to plan.

