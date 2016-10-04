Do You Believe In Alien Con?

The truth is out there — or at least hovering somewhere around the Santa Clara Convention Center. Famous Monsters of Filmland’s event division, Cosmic-Con, presents the first Alien Con, an event that mixes fact, fiction, and fun into one wild weekend. Perfect for rolling into Halloween, FMF teams with A&E and the History Channel to bring celebrities and aliens under one roof.

If you’re a fan of Prometheus Entertainment’s Ancient Aliens, the full crew seems to be coming to anchor the convention. But there’s also a track dedicated to Godzilla and his Kaiju friends, as well as stars from shows like Firefly, Battlestar Galactica, Lost In Space, Land of the Lost, and a few from the Alien film franchise. Yes, Tom Skerrit will be there.

Alien Con 2016 will also pay tribute to Famous Monsters’ founder Forrest J. Ackerman, on the centennial of his birth. Among the events planned is the launch of a comics anthology after Uncle Forry’s own heart — Tales from the Ackermansion.

My personal favorite — though I’m not sure what it will entail — is the event called “Grillin’ with Godzilla.” Does this mean we all get a taste of kaiju-meat? Or will all attendees be engulfed in radioactive flame? More likely it’s dinner with the men who wore the suit, but still…

The event runs October 28-30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, with tickets available here.