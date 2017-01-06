‘Doctor Strange’ Blu-ray Promises More Team Thor

At Comic-Con this past summer, fans got the answer to one of the biggest mysteries of Captain America: Civil War — where was Thor? In a short film directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows) as a warm-up for Thor: Ragnarok, Thor Odinson shares with fans how he has been clearing his head in Australia with a new roommate, Darryl:

We know that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will tire of his domestic single guy life, because at the end of Doctor Strange, he appears in the Sanctum Sanctorum appealing to Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help the God of Thunder find his father. While Thor: Ragnarok will follow on that scene, it probably won’t tell the whole story. But the February 14th digital Doctor Strange release will — with a sequel to “Team Thor,” filling in the gaps of what happened between Thor and Darryl. (The blu-ray release comes February 28 — can I wait that long?)

Sure, there’s more — plenty of extras and the actual Doctor Strange movie, but it really may be worth the purchase just for more Darryl. Though the press release from Marvel says that the extras may vary from retailer to retailer, every vendor in the land, from Amazon to Target, should have more Darryl.

