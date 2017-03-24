Doctor Who: ‘The Curse of Fatal Death’

Posted on March 24, 2017 by in TV // 0 Comments

It was 1999. The attempt to revive Doctor Who in the U.S. had failed. Yet many television writers, comedians, and other actors had grown up as huge fans. Some young whippersnapper named Steven Moffat put together this storyline for the BBC’s Comic Relief, an annual event for children’s charities. Rowan Atkinson stepped in as the Doctor, and so did… a few other well-known actors. The sublime casting — and really, is it too late to do this in regular continuity? — was Jonathan Pryce as The Master.

Whatever happened to Steven Moffat, anyway?

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes