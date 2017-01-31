Donovan & Simms: Season 2, Episode III

Posted on January 31, 2017 by in TV // 0 Comments

There’s more of 110’s scheming and ability to tie up loose plot threads, more on Myfriendsfacespace.com and its power to rule the world or at least gain another follower, and Donovan reveals what this might all actually be about!

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes