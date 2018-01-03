Dueling ‘Rogue One’ Adaptations

Though a year late to capitalize on real buzz, IDW has a graphic novel adaptation of Rogue One: A Star Wars Storyarriving in comics shops today. With a cover by Eric Jones, one of the artists on IDW’s Star Wars Adventures, it’s an 80-page retelling of the film. But wait a minute — you may be thinking to yourself that you’ve seen a Marvel adaptation of Rogue One at your comics shop (and your Disney Store), and that’s true, too. So which should you choose?

IDW’s version fits more in line with Star Wars Adventures, aimed at 9 to 12 year olds and drawn with more of an animated style. Marvel’s adaptation is longer (144 pages) and a more “serious” comics adaptation, done to match the style of their other Star Wars comics. Both tell the story of Jyn Erso and her band of rebels; both are approved by Lucasfilm. Perhaps it’s just a matter of which certain point of view you want to approach Star Wars.

Still, it’s a little odd, as Marvel’s trade paperback came out just a month ago. I welcome anyone’s opinion on the license being divided/shared between two U.S. publishers.