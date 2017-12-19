Elvis Returns To Fight Cosmic Bloodsuckers

When Don Coscarelli and Bruce Campbell teamed to adapt Joe R. Lansdale’s novella Bubba Ho-Tep, they were adapting genius. Pitting an elderly Elvis Presley against a soul-sucking mummy in a Texas retirement home, it’s the wild stuff that makes cult classics. For years, Coscarelli promised a prequel, but it just never happened. Or at least, not yet.

So let’s go to the source, Lansdale’s imagination, and create a prequel in the medium that can afford to tell it — comics. IDW Publishing has just announced they’re teaming with Lansdale to adapt the secret story of what really happened when the King went to work for Tricky Dick Nixon. And I can’t wait.

From IDW: