Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 451: Back to 7 Stars!

Have the Blue Milk. It's delicious.

PAX West! PAX West!
The Fanboys record live at 7 Stars Bar & Grill, the Silicon Valley’s preeminent Star Wars bar, with our top story report on this year’s PAX (Penny Arcade Expo) West, followed by:
Comics News:
  • APE Expo October 8-9 at San Jose McEnery Convention Center South
  • Tarzan on the Planet of the Apes #1
  • Check in on Civil War II
  • What’s in the Bag?  Skybourne #1, Secret Coders Vol. 2, Doctor Strange #11, Red One #3, Humanoids Presents: The Jodoverse, Night’s Dominion #1
Movie News:
– San Jose’s Camera 12 Closing
– Booster Gold movie
– Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson doing Shanghai Dawn
– $150m for Daniel Craig?
– Set photos leak of the Shocker for Spider-Man: Homecoming
– Gene Wilder — Young Frankenstein screenings October 5 — we have two pairs of tickets to give away!
TV News: 
For the Love of Spock
– Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
– Vanessa Hudgen in Powerless
– Doctor Who news
     – Power of the Daleks
     – Christmas Special
     – Season 10 return in April
And so much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 9/7/2016
Published 9/9/2016

