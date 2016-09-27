Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 452: Giant-Sized Treehouse of Fanboys!

Wouldn’t you love to see him working on it on a laptop at Starbucks…

Top Story: DC Rebirth revitalized DC?

Comics News



– David Walker wants to remind us that

– Review of Night’s Dominion from Oni Press

– Review of Doom Patrol #1

– What’s in the Bag? Black Hammer #3, Raven #1 Batman #7, IDW’s Revolution #1, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow #6, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror #22



Movie News

– A darker Spawn movie… have we heard this before?

– Mr. Sinister is the villain of Wolverine III – but who’s playing him?

– Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes earns the first nomination for “Understatement of the Year 2016.” There’s still time left for someone to top it!

– Bob Iger lowers expectations to stockholders for Rogue One.

– Looking ahead to the remaining fannish movies in 2016



TV News

– Into the Badlands news.

– Stephen King’s Dark Tower gets a TV spin-off – Netflix through XFinity – Gotham – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Rick and Morty – The Good Place – Ash vs Evil Dead — News we can finally talk about! – Will Derek watch The Walking Dead?



And so much more!