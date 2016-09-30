Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 453: The End of the Adventure (Time)?

The show may stop, but the Adventure Time never ends!

Posted on September 30, 2016

Adventure Time for Fanboys! Adventure Time for Fanboys!

Top Story: The Hollywood Reporter Says Action Stars Hauling Away “Trash Bags Full of $20’s” for Autographs!

Comics

  • Gerry Duggan talks Deadpool
  • Karen Berger returns to comics with Surgeon X
  • Greg Rucka confirms Wonder Woman’s sexuality
  • DC Rebirth #1s Omnibus coming in mid-December

What’s in the Bag?

  • Action Comics #964
  • Vote Loki #4
  • Doctor Strange Annual #1
  • Batman Beyond Rebirth #1
  • Josie and the Pussycats #1
  • Titans #3

Movies

  • Suicide Squad has now made more money than Iron Man
  • Alejandro Iñárritu making a VR short about crossing the border
  • Hayley Atwell wants a new Agent Carter movie?
  • Shin Godzilla!
  • The Sony movie plan for Harbinger, Bloodshot, Harbinger Wars, and maybe Faith.
  • Happy Hogan will be in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and rumors of Nightwatch
  • A live-action The Lion King

TV

  • The CW Arrowverse crossover: Invasion and The Dominators
  • Adventure Time coming to an end in 2018
  • Reminder Luke Cage and Ash vs. Evil Dead start this weekend
  • Westworld coming to HBO

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 9/29/2016
Published 9/30/2016

