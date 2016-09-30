Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 453: The End of the Adventure (Time)?
The show may stop, but the Adventure Time never ends!
Top Story: The Hollywood Reporter Says Action Stars Hauling Away “Trash Bags Full of $20’s” for Autographs!
Comics
- Gerry Duggan talks Deadpool
- Karen Berger returns to comics with Surgeon X
- Greg Rucka confirms Wonder Woman’s sexuality
- DC Rebirth #1s Omnibus coming in mid-December
What’s in the Bag?
- Action Comics #964
- Vote Loki #4
- Doctor Strange Annual #1
- Batman Beyond Rebirth #1
- Josie and the Pussycats #1
- Titans #3
Movies
- Suicide Squad has now made more money than Iron Man
- Alejandro Iñárritu making a VR short about crossing the border
- Hayley Atwell wants a new Agent Carter movie?
- Shin Godzilla!
- The Sony movie plan for Harbinger, Bloodshot, Harbinger Wars, and maybe Faith.
- Happy Hogan will be in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and rumors of Nightwatch
- A live-action The Lion King
TV
- The CW Arrowverse crossover: Invasion and The Dominators
- Adventure Time coming to an end in 2018
- Reminder Luke Cage and Ash vs. Evil Dead start this weekend
- Westworld coming to HBO
And much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 9/29/2016
Published 9/30/2016
