Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 456: Kurt Russell’s Ego

Coming to your recurring nightmares: Channel Zero: Candle Cove!

It's Huge!

Top Story: Interview with Nick Antosca

We interview the creator of Syfy’s Channel Zero; possibly the creepiest thing on the internet comes to TV!

Comics

What’s in the Bag?

Movies

  • Guardians of the Galaxy stuff
  • Leonardo DiCaprio producing a Captain Planet movie?
  • Warner Brothers wants to “reinvigorate the Willy Wonka franchise”…
  • Dueling Mulans
  • Logan news
  • Anna Kendrick wants to play Robin or Squirrel Girl or someone…
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants to play Flashpoint Batman

TV

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/19/2016
Published 10/30/2016

