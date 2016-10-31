Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 456: Kurt Russell’s Ego
Coming to your recurring nightmares: Channel Zero: Candle Cove!
Top Story: Interview with Nick Antosca
We interview the creator of Syfy’s Channel Zero; possibly the creepiest thing on the internet comes to TV!
Comics
- ResurrXion: What does it mean, and who will return?
- The problem with Civil War II delays
- Doctor Strange: The Last Days of Magic in HC
What’s in the Bag?
- Cave Carson Has a Cybernetic Eye #1
- The Infamous Iron Man #1
- Astonishing Ant-Man #13
- Deadpool: Too Soon? #1
- Wild Adventures of Pat Savage: The Six Scarlet Scorpions
- Spell on Wheels #1
Movies
- Guardians of the Galaxy stuff
- Leonardo DiCaprio producing a Captain Planet movie?
- Warner Brothers wants to “reinvigorate the Willy Wonka franchise”…
- Dueling Mulans
- Logan news
- Anna Kendrick wants to play Robin or Squirrel Girl or someone…
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants to play Flashpoint Batman
TV
And much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/19/2016
Published 10/30/2016
