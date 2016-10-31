Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 456: Kurt Russell’s Ego

Top Story: Interview with Nick Antosca

We interview the creator of Syfy’s Channel Zero; possibly the creepiest thing on the internet comes to TV!

Comics

ResurrXion: What does it mean, and who will return?

The problem with Civil War II delays

Doctor Strange: The Last Days of Magic in HC

What’s in the Bag?

Cave Carson Has a Cybernetic Eye #1

The Infamous Iron Man #1

Astonishing Ant-Man #13

Deadpool: Too Soon? #1

Wild Adventures of Pat Savage: The Six Scarlet Scorpions

Spell on Wheels #1

Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy stuff

Leonardo DiCaprio producing a Captain Planet movie?

Warner Brothers wants to “reinvigorate the Willy Wonka franchise”…

Dueling Mulans

Logan news

Anna Kendrick wants to play Robin or Squirrel Girl or someone…

Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants to play Flashpoint Batman

TV

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/19/2016

Published 10/30/2016