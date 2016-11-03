Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 457: Viva Las Fanboys!

The Hunt for the Best Penny Slots in Town!

Live from Las Vegas, with special guest Mike Parkinson!

Billion Dollar Graphics‘ Mike Parkinson joins the fanboys for a Vegas romp through this week’s geek news, including…

Comics

  • Honoring Steve Dillon
  • The return of Strangers in Paradise
  • Happy 75th Birthday to Wonder Woman
  • Jay Garrick returns to the DC Universe

Movies

  • Director Tim Miller has left Deadpool 2
  • Black Panther news
  • Doctor Strange will be in Avengers: Infinity War
  • Who wants to be who in the DC Movie Universe?
  • Donald Glover IS Young Lando Calrissian!
  • Indiana Jones 5 will be entirely Lucas-Free!

Television

  • Parents complaining about The Walking Dead
  • Knight Rider coming back!

And much more! (Special thanks to the Green Valley Ranch Resort for hosting us)

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/26/2016
Published 11/3/2016

