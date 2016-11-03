Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 457: Viva Las Fanboys!
Gene Wilder or Betty Page? So many hard decisions!
Live from Las Vegas, with special guest Mike Parkinson!
Billion Dollar Graphics‘ Mike Parkinson joins the fanboys for a Vegas romp through this week’s geek news, including…
Comics
- Honoring Steve Dillon
- The return of Strangers in Paradise
- Happy 75th Birthday to Wonder Woman
- Jay Garrick returns to the DC Universe
Movies
- Director Tim Miller has left Deadpool 2
- Black Panther news
- Doctor Strange will be in Avengers: Infinity War
- Who wants to be who in the DC Movie Universe?
- Donald Glover IS Young Lando Calrissian!
- Indiana Jones 5 will be entirely Lucas-Free!
Television
- Parents complaining about The Walking Dead
- Knight Rider coming back!
And much more! (Special thanks to the Green Valley Ranch Resort for hosting us)
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/26/2016
Published 11/3/2016
