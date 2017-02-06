Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 463: Cinequest 2017!
It's time for a new timelord... we're available!
Our yearly sit-down conversation and preview of the Cinequest Film Festival with Michael Rabehl, followed by:
Comics:
- David Mack Kamala Khan print, sales benefit the ACLU
- Marvel changes its digital game
- What’s in the Bag?
- Karnak #6
- The Fall and Rise of Captain Atom #1, 2
- Champions #5
- The Flintstones #8
- The Unstoppable Wasp #1, 2
- Planet of the Apes / Green Lantern #1
Movies:
- Cinequest Interview with Michael Rabehl
TV:
- Who will replace Peter Capaldi?
And much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/2/2017
Published 2/6/2017
