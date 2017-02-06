Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 463: Cinequest 2017!

It's time for a new timelord... we're available!

Posted on February 6, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Review, TV // 0 Comments

You can trust us, we're Doctors! You can trust us, we're Doctors!

Our yearly sit-down conversation and preview of the Cinequest Film Festival with Michael Rabehl, followed by:

Comics:
  • David Mack Kamala Khan print, sales benefit the ACLU
  • Marvel changes its digital game
  • What’s in the Bag?
    • Karnak #6
    • The Fall and Rise of Captain Atom #1, 2
    • Champions #5
    • The Flintstones #8
    • The Unstoppable Wasp #1, 2
    • Planet of the Apes / Green Lantern #1
Movies:
TV:
  • Who will replace Peter Capaldi?

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/2/2017
Published 2/6/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes