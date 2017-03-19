Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 466: The Sounding
An interview from Cinequest and the rest of our usual show…
TOP STORY
Exclusive interview with Catherine Eaton and Teddy Sears from Cinequest favorite The Sounding.
Comics
New Darth Vader #1
DC doing a MCU with Amazon?
What’s in the Bag?
- Amazing Spider-Man #25
- Aquaman #19
- Batman #19
- American Gods #1
- Superman #19
- Angel City: Town Without Pity #6
Movies
Rebooting The Matrix
Warner Brothers seeking Matthew Vaughn for Man of Steel 2
TV
Doctor Who returning on April 15 and why it’s gonna be great
Iron Fist — Controversy or just a misunderstanding?
And so much more!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/13/2017
Published 3/18/2017
