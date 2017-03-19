Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 466: The Sounding

Posted on March 19, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Interview, Movies, Podcast // 0 Comments

Catherine Eaton in "The Sounding"

 

An interview from Cinequest and the rest of our usual show…

TOP STORY

Exclusive interview with Catherine Eaton and Teddy Sears from Cinequest favorite The Sounding.

Comics

New Darth Vader #1

DC doing a MCU with Amazon?

What’s in the Bag?

  • Amazing Spider-Man #25
  • Aquaman #19
  • Batman #19
  • American Gods #1
  • Superman #19
  • Angel City: Town Without Pity #6

Movies

Rebooting The Matrix

Warner Brothers seeking Matthew Vaughn for Man of Steel 2

TV

Doctor Who returning on April 15 and why it’s gonna be great

Iron Fist — Controversy or just a misunderstanding?

And so much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/13/2017
Published 3/18/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes