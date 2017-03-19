Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 466: The Sounding

An interview from Cinequest and the rest of our usual show…

TOP STORY

Exclusive interview with Catherine Eaton and Teddy Sears from Cinequest favorite The Sounding.

Comics

New Darth Vader #1

DC doing a MCU with Amazon?

What’s in the Bag?

Amazing Spider-Man #25

Aquaman #19

Batman #19

American Gods #1

Superman #19

Angel City: Town Without Pity #6

Movies

Rebooting The Matrix

Warner Brothers seeking Matthew Vaughn for Man of Steel 2

TV

Doctor Who returning on April 15 and why it’s gonna be great

Iron Fist — Controversy or just a misunderstanding?

And so much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/13/2017

Published 3/18/2017