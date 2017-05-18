Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 472: Five Minutes ’til Midnight

Tick tock tick tock tick tock...

5 Minutes 'till Doomsday Don't forget to set your clock back this upcoming November!

Everything we know about the next big DC Comics event following The Button. What does it mean to the average comics reader? More than just setting your own clocks back an hour!

COMICS

  • What were the high points of Free Comic Book Day 2017?
  • Digital Comics News
  • What’s in the Bag?

Secret Warriors #1
Bug! The Adventures of Forager #1
Future Quest #12
Scooby Apocalypse #13
The Rook Archives Vol. 1
Star Trek/Green Lantern: Stranger Worlds

MOVIES

  • Simon Pegg and Nick Frost form a production company!
  • Who’s joined the cast of Fox’s New Mutants?
  • Do you need us to remind you that Wonder Woman is coming?  Well, maybe!
  • Did the trailer for Blade Runner 2049 suddenly make you look forward to it?
  • The new Hellboy

TV

  • This may be better than Star Trek – Discovery
  • Alan Tudyk may not have Powerless anymore, but he’s joined another geek-centric series!
  • High hopes for a long visit to Mega-City One
  • Syfy rebranding AGAIN

Come see us recording live at BayCon on May 29th!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 5/16/2017
Published 5/18/2017

About Ric Bretschneider
Ric Bretschneider

