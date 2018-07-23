Even Weirdworld Needs Champions

All day long, Marvel had been sending out emails with the header “Change the World?” As it turns out, they meant Weirdworld, an other-dimensional planet where sword and sorcery works better than straightforward superheroing. And they’re going to send the Champions right into that. It may be a really good jumping on point, as writer Jim Zub, no stranger to fantasy, guides their path.

If there’s one team book really best suited for middle-school readers, it’s Champions. Made up of Marvel’s under-18 heroes, they’ve been more in tune with what kids might be concerned about, and from the beginning have felt pretty realistic — superpowers notwithstanding.

From Marvel: