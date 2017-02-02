The Failure of DC Movies Set To Music

As I walked in downtown San Jose today, I passed by the now closed Camera 12 Cinemas. We have had time to mourn. But all the movie posters that were up when the theater shut down were still there — and my eye was caught by the brightly colored Suicide Squad. I thought that was a sad last movie to have played there — full of potential, but a terrible mess.

And then this video posted to Facebook. Written, directed, and starring David Madwin, an actor from the Bay Area relocated to Los Angeles, this parody video of “Heathens” pretty much sums up the problems people have had with DC’s cinematic efforts. I might not go so far as to say DC sucks, but David sure can. And he’s clever about it.

Full disclosure: I worked with David years ago on a production of Dead Man Walking at City Lights Theater Company. I’m happy to share his current work with Fanboy Planet readers.