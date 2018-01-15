Fan-Made Posters For Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

If you didn’t know that Black Panther was coming to theaters in February, how have you missed the excitement? And I’ll say this for Marvel Studios — their poster art has been somewhat better for director Ryan Coogler’s upcoming film than it was for, say, Spider-Man: Homecoming. But Atlanta-based graphic designer (and apparently Black Panther superfan) Dettrick Maddox has put it all to shame with this series of posters that do more than communicate “hey, there’s a Black Panther movie and it looks cool!” (Though, yes, there’s a Black Panther movie and it looks cool.)

I admit it — I’m struggling myself to put into words why these hit so much harder than the official posters. It’s the continent, it’s the catchphrase, it’s the sheer creativity, maybe. Notice that not one features star Chadwick Boseman — nor do they need to.

But see for yourself. This guy needs to be offered some official work from Marvel, if he wants it.