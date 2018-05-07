Fanboy Planet 10 Day Hiatus

Posted on May 7, 2018 by in Grab Bag // 0 Comments

I am headed to England for 10 days, seeing “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” taking a ghost tour or two, and a few more things that coincide with my Venn diagram of nerd joy. The Fanboy Planet Mobile Office is not going with me, so as we mentioned on last week’s podcast, there will be no updates until my return on May 20. When I’m back, we’ll talk Deadpool 2, get excited for Solo: A Star Wars Story, and prepare for BayCon!

You can still tweet and start conversations on the Facebook page. See you in a couple of weeks!

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes