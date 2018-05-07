Fanboy Planet 10 Day Hiatus

I am headed to England for 10 days, seeing “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” taking a ghost tour or two, and a few more things that coincide with my Venn diagram of nerd joy. The Fanboy Planet Mobile Office is not going with me, so as we mentioned on last week’s podcast, there will be no updates until my return on May 20. When I’m back, we’ll talk Deadpool 2, get excited for Solo: A Star Wars Story, and prepare for BayCon!

You can still tweet and start conversations on the Facebook page. See you in a couple of weeks!