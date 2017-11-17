Fanboy Planet Holiday Gift Guide 2017
Fanboy Gifts are Forever
As featured in this week’s podcast, our highly curated list of gifts for the Fanpeople in your life. Of course you can also use it as a shopping list for yourself, right? You’ve been very good this year!
Books and Graphic Novels
– Marley’s Ghost (available through Comixology)
Movies and TV Series
Games
App Games for Phone or Tablet
Onirim $1
Patchwork The Game $3
Tsuro $3
Hook $1
Clothing
Kohls for T-shirts and Hawaiian shirts – and plenty of fanboy-centric Holiday Sweaters!
Toys and Tools
From ThinkGeek.com (use the Fanboy Planet affiliate box) —
Breath of the Wild Sheikah Slate Sketchbook
Star Wars R2-D2 Tape Measure – Exclusive
Thor’s Hammer Tool Set (44-piece set, own your own Mjolnir — if you are worthy)
Blade Runner 2049 7″ action figures. (Own your own Ryan Gosling — if you are worthy)
From the Disney Store —
Strategies for Last Minute Shopping or Far Away Friends
Through your local comics shop, give a subscription to a comic that you can hand deliver all year!
Give a gift subscription to Marvel Comics Unlimited! Or Comixology Unlimited!
Netflix / Netflix DVD Gift Cards (scroll to the bottom of their main page) – They get a free month plus whatever the value of the card if they haven’t already used the free trial.
eBooks and eComics make great last minute gifts if you know your friend owns a Kindle/iPad/ etc…
Whatever you do, whichever you celebrate, have a Happy Holiday and thank you for being a fandroid of Fanboy Planet!