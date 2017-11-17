Fanboy Planet Holiday Gift Guide 2017

Fanboy Gifts are Forever

Posted on November 17, 2017

As featured in this week’s podcast, our highly curated list of gifts for the Fanpeople in your life.  Of course you can also use it as a shopping list for yourself, right? You’ve been very good this year!

Books and Graphic Novels

Marley’s Ghost (available through Comixology)

Movies and TV Series

Games

App Games for Phone or Tablet

Onirim $1
Patchwork The Game $3
Tsuro $3
Hook $1

Clothing

Kohls for T-shirts and Hawaiian shirts – and plenty of fanboy-centric Holiday Sweaters!

Toys and Tools

From ThinkGeek.com (use the Fanboy Planet affiliate box) —

Breath of the Wild Sheikah Slate Sketchbook

Star Wars R2-D2 Tape Measure – Exclusive

Thor’s Hammer Tool Set (44-piece set, own your own Mjolnir — if you are worthy)

Blade Runner 2049 7″ action figures. (Own your own Ryan Gosling — if you are worthy)

From the Disney Store —

Disney Toybox action figures

Strategies for Last Minute Shopping or Far Away Friends

Through your local comics shop, give a subscription to a comic that you can hand deliver all year!

Give a gift subscription to Marvel Comics Unlimited! Or Comixology Unlimited!

Netflix / Netflix DVD Gift Cards (scroll to the bottom of their main page) – They get a free month plus whatever the value of the card if they haven’t already used the free trial.

eBooks and eComics make great last minute gifts if you know your friend owns a Kindle/iPad/ etc…

Whatever you do, whichever you celebrate, have a Happy Holiday and thank you for being a fandroid of Fanboy Planet!

