Fanboy Planet Podcast 476 Episode: Batman and the Musical

One Cowl, One Batman One Cowl, One Batman, Forever

Nicholas Brandt, co-creator of Comic-Con the Musical steps out of the virtual greenroom to talk about his work and join us in remembering our hero, Adam West. Then we discuss this year’s recipients of the Bill Finger Award for Wirting Excellence, and give this week’s comics recommendations:

 

  • Dark Days: The Forge #1
  • Titans #12
  • Bug – Adventures of Forager #2
  • Martian Manhunter / Marvin the Martian Special #1
  • Betty and Veronica #3
  • Legion of Super-Heroes / Bugs Bunny Special #1

In movie news, another film studio decides it needs to own a comic book publisher, some stars want a place in the Marvel Universe, and the Justice League gains the greatest hero of them all: Elfman. All that and more in this week’s podcast!

 

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 6/15/2017
Published 6/19/2017

Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

