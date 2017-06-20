Fanboy Planet Podcast 476 Episode: Batman and the Musical

Nicholas Brandt, co-creator of Comic-Con the Musical steps out of the virtual greenroom to talk about his work and join us in remembering our hero, Adam West. Then we discuss this year’s recipients of the Bill Finger Award for Wirting Excellence, and give this week’s comics recommendations:

Dark Days: The Forge #1

Titans #12

Bug – Adventures of Forager #2

Martian Manhunter / Marvin the Martian Special #1

Betty and Veronica #3

Legion of Super-Heroes / Bugs Bunny Special #1

In movie news, another film studio decides it needs to own a comic book publisher, some stars want a place in the Marvel Universe, and the Justice League gains the greatest hero of them all: Elfman. All that and more in this week’s podcast!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider