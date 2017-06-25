Fanboy Planet Podcast 477 Episode: Han Soloing

Han re-shot first.

Posted on June 25, 2017

How many directors? How many directors?
Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller depart on “creative differences” on Young Han Solo film, and who’s going to step in next? (UPDATE: It’s Ron Howard.) Another man writing Wonder Woman (and yet, he’s a great writer). How park rides affect comic sales, and what’s in Ric’s bag?
  • Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #1
  • Atari: Swordquest #1
  • Batman #25
Sony expands its own Marvel Universe, Fox says they still have plans to be Fantastic, the Monsterverse moves forward, and who watches Damon Lindelof?
All that and more in this week’s podcast!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 6/21/2017
Published 6/23/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS


When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

