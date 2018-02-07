Fanboy Planet Podcast #499: We Are Soloing

Posted on February 7, 2018 by in Books, Comics, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

After reviewing the Superbowl teasers, we cover the important news like the changes Brian Michael Bendis has in store for Superman, the fate of American Gods, Godzilla in your home, Gotham by Gaslight, and much more!

What’s in the Bag?

  • JLA/Doom Patrol Special #1 – Milk Wars Part One
  • The Silencer #1
  • Casefile: Arkham V.2 Her Blood Runs Cold
  • Star Wars – DJ: Most Wanted #1
  • Old Man Logan #34
  • Batman Detective Comics Annual #1
And, if you’re in the Silicon Valley on Sunday February 11th, join us for our special 500th episode recording at 7 Stars Bar and Grill! We want to see you there at 3PM!
398 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128  (408) 292-7827
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/4/2018
Published 2/7/2018

