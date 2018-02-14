Fanboy Planet Podcast #500: Halfway to 1000!
Over 750 hours of listening pleasure...
Live with Special Guests:
Local Author and Great Guy Steve Mix
Two-time Hugo Winner Chris Garcia
Mr. San Jose Sal Pizarro
Worldcon 76 in San Jose Chair Kevin Roche
We gather to discuss 500 episodes of Fanboy Planet Podcasting, get a wrestling report from Chris Garcia and Nate Costa, then turn to news of Comicsgate, whatever happened to newsstand comics, yet another trilogy announced, news from The Kingkiller Chronicles, a Phoenix Joker, Disney expanding its empire, and an exclusive Worldcon 76 in San Jose report from chairman Kevin Roche!
What’s in the Bag?
- Swamp Thing Winter Special #1
- Jean Grey #11
- Infinity Countdown: Adam Warlock #1
- Young Monsters in Love #1
- Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica #5
- Dark Nights: Metal – Batman Lost 1#
Fanboy Planet Caricatures by Gaz “Gazbot” Gretsky
Photos by Andrew Trembley
“Love Theme from Fanboy Planet 500” composed and performed by Ric Bretschneider
Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider
Published 2/13/2018
