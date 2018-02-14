Fanboy Planet Podcast #500: Halfway to 1000!

Over 750 hours of listening pleasure...

Posted on February 14, 2018 by in Books, Comics, Games, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Live from 7 Stars Bar and Grill Live from 7 Stars Bar and Grill
"In front of a LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE!"

Live with Special Guests:

Local Author and Great Guy Steve Mix
Two-time Hugo Winner Chris Garcia
Mr. San Jose Sal Pizarro
Worldcon 76 in San Jose Chair Kevin Roche

We gather to discuss 500 episodes of Fanboy Planet Podcasting, get a wrestling report from Chris Garcia and Nate Costa, then turn to news of Comicsgate, whatever happened to newsstand comics, yet another trilogy announced, news from The Kingkiller Chronicles, a Phoenix Joker, Disney expanding its empire, and an exclusive Worldcon 76 in San Jose report from chairman Kevin Roche!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Swamp Thing Winter Special #1
  • Jean Grey #11
  • Infinity Countdown: Adam Warlock #1
  • Young Monsters in Love #1
  • Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica #5
  • Dark Nights: Metal – Batman Lost 1#

Fanboy Planet Caricatures by Gaz “Gazbot” Gretsky
Photos by Andrew Trembley
“Love Theme from Fanboy Planet 500” composed and performed by Ric Bretschneider
.
Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/11/2018
Published 2/13/2018
Fisheye Audience!

Unveiling new characters ...

With Kevin Roche

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

