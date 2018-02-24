Fanboy Planet Podcast 501: Cinequest 2018 – Impact!
We interview Mike Rabehl, program director for 2018 Cinequest Film & VR Festival in San Jose, February 27th through March 11th. Then we read your letters, cover this week’s comics spotlighting issue #2 of The Horror A4 by Gaz “Gazbot” Gretsky and issue #1 of Doctor Strange Tarnation, report on the Gallifrey One 2018 convention, and then finally discuss Marvel’s Black Panther movie!
What’s in the Bag
- Doctor Who – The Lost Dimension Book One
- Brave and the Bold #1
- Trinity #18
- Amazing Spider-Man #796
- Milk Wars – Cave Carson has a Cybernetic Eye / Swamp Thing Special #1
- Infinity Countdown Prime #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/11/2018
Published 2/13/2018
