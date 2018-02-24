Fanboy Planet Podcast 501: Cinequest 2018 – Impact!

Recorded in Virtual 3D!

Two Weeks of Movie Heaven! Two Weeks of Movie Heaven!
We interview Mike Rabehl, program director for 2018 Cinequest Film & VR Festival in San Jose, February 27th through March 11th.  Then we read  your letters, cover this week’s comics spotlighting issue #2 of The Horror A4 by Gaz “Gazbot” Gretsky and issue #1 of Doctor Strange Tarnation, report on the Gallifrey One 2018 convention, and then finally discuss Marvel’s Black Panther movie!

What’s in the Bag

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/11/2018
Published 2/13/2018

