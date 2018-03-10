Fanboy Planet Podcast #502: Cinequest 2018: Creators Talking!
Where we answer the question: What was that filmmaker thinking?
Our Cinequest viewing this week peaks with the first series of interviews with film creative teams on the streets of San Jose. Included are:
- Hunting Lands
- Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon
- 7 Splinters in Time
- Multiverse Dating for Beginners
- We Know Where You Live.
You’ll want to watch for these coming to a theatre or film festival near you.
In our regular news we clue you into developments in DC’s Black Label, and next month’s premiere of the new Lost in Space!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS