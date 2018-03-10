Fanboy Planet Podcast #502: Cinequest 2018: Creators Talking!

Where we answer the question: What was that filmmaker thinking?

Posted on March 10, 2018

So many great films! So many great films!

Our Cinequest viewing this week peaks with the first series of interviews with film creative teams on the streets of San Jose. Included are:

  • Hunting Lands
  • Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon
  • 7 Splinters in Time
  • Multiverse Dating for Beginners
  • We Know Where You Live.

You’ll want to watch for these coming to a theatre or film festival near you.

In our regular news we clue you into developments in DC’s Black Label, and next month’s premiere of the new Lost in Space!

 

