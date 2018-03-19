Fanboy Planet Podcast #503: Cinequest 2018: More Creators Talking!
Our Cinequest viewing continues with another series of interviews with film creative teams on the streets of San Jose (and a lounge in the California Theatre). Included are:
- Charlie and Hannah’s Grand Night Out with Evelien Bosemans and Daphne Wellens
- Seeds with Owen Long and Trevor Long
- “Pie” with Adria Tennor and Jessica Pare
Again, catch these films when they come to a theatre or film festival near you!
And in our regular news, we talk the fall and rise of local toy stores, upcoming big movies, and delayed TV satisfaction.
What’s in the bag:
- The World of Krypton #1
- Star Wars: Thrawn #2
- Oblivion Song #1
- Eternity Girl #1
- Avengers #684
- Vamperonica #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/18/2018
Published 3/20/2018
