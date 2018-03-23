Fanboy Planet Podcast #504: Time Traveling Thursday
You know you're in trouble when you have to ask what year it is...
Wild Honey writer/director Francis Stokes joins us to discuss his movie, and the perils of fronting a high school Philip K. Dick tribute band. Then we chat about endings coming in the comics world, following up with some cool toy news and developments in Marvel movies and DC television!
What’s in the Bag?
- The Brave and the Bold #2
- Cave Carson has an Interstellar Eye #1
- Superman #43
- The Mighty Thor #705
- Iron Man: Hong Kong Heroes #1
- Future Quest: Mightor #8
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/22/2018
Published 3/23/2018
