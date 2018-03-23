Fanboy Planet Podcast #504: Time Traveling Thursday

You know you're in trouble when you have to ask what year it is...

Posted on March 23, 2018 by in Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

If it's Krypton, it must be Thursday! If it's Krypton, it must be Thursday!

Wild Honey writer/director Francis Stokes joins us to discuss his movie, and the perils of fronting a high school Philip K. Dick tribute band. Then we chat about endings coming in the comics world, following up with some cool toy news and developments in Marvel movies and DC television!

What’s in the Bag?

  • The Brave and the Bold #2
  • Cave Carson has an Interstellar Eye #1
  • Superman #43
  • The Mighty Thor #705
  • Iron Man: Hong Kong Heroes #1
  • Future Quest: Mightor #8

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/22/2018
Published 3/23/2018

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes