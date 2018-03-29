Fanboy Planet Podcast #505: Easter Egg Hunt
Starting with an update on William Messner-Loebs and a discussion of his work, we move though Inhumans, Infinity Wars, and transitioning Brian Michael Bendis from Marvel to DC. In TV and movie news there’s highlights in Captain Marvel, ROM the Space Knight, Gravity Falls, Ready Player One, Astro City, Wild Cards and someone is paying 1 BILLION DOLLARS for a book! OK, to be honest they’re getting at least three…
What’s in the Bag?
- Saga #50
- Scooby-Doo Team-Up #36
- Invincible Iron-Man #598
- Bruce Lee: The Walk of the Dragon #1
- Dark Nights: Metal #6
- Shadowman #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/28/2018
Published 3/29/2018
