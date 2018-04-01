Fanboy Planet Podcast #506:Hugo Awards 2018 Finalists

Posted on April 1, 2018

The Fanboy Planet crew were honored to host the post-announcement discussion of this year’s Hugo Awards finalists! Join us for the festivities recorded live at 7 Stars Bar & Grill and enjoy the chatter, trivia, and reflections on the current batch of finalists and some background on the awards themselves!

Thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate this important moment for Worldcon 76! Special thanks to 7 Stars Bar & Grill for being such a great place for science fiction fans to hang out in the Silicon Valley!

From left to right, Cliff Winnig, Ric Bretschneider, Derek McCaw and Chuck Serface

Check out all the finalists:

Shop for Finalists!

Fanboy Planet Podcast Spotlight guests:
Mo Starkey, Marie Brennan and Andy Trembly

Guest Panelists:
Chuck Serface and Cliff Winnig

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/31/2018
Published 4/1/2018

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

