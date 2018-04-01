Fanboy Planet Podcast #506:Hugo Awards 2018 Finalists

The Fanboy Planet crew were honored to host the post-announcement discussion of this year’s Hugo Awards finalists! Join us for the festivities recorded live at 7 Stars Bar & Grill and enjoy the chatter, trivia, and reflections on the current batch of finalists and some background on the awards themselves!

Thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate this important moment for Worldcon 76! Special thanks to 7 Stars Bar & Grill for being such a great place for science fiction fans to hang out in the Silicon Valley!

Fanboy Planet Podcast Spotlight guests:

Mo Starkey, Marie Brennan and Andy Trembly

Guest Panelists:

Chuck Serface and Cliff Winnig

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider