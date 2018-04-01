Fanboy Planet Podcast #506:Hugo Awards 2018 Finalists
The Fanboy Planet crew were honored to host the post-announcement discussion of this year’s Hugo Awards finalists! Join us for the festivities recorded live at 7 Stars Bar & Grill and enjoy the chatter, trivia, and reflections on the current batch of finalists and some background on the awards themselves!
Thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate this important moment for Worldcon 76! Special thanks to 7 Stars Bar & Grill for being such a great place for science fiction fans to hang out in the Silicon Valley!
Check out all the finalists:
- The Collapsing Empire, by John Scalzi
- New York 2140, by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Provenance, by Ann Leckie
- Raven Stratagem, by Yoon Ha Lee
- Six Wakes, by Mur Lafferty
- The Stone Sky, by N.K. Jemisin
- Blade Runner 2049
- Get Out
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Wonder Woman
- Black Bolt, Volume 1: Hard Time
- Bitch Planet, Volume 2: President Bitch
- Monstress, Volume 2: The Blood
- My Favorite Thing is Monsters
- Paper Girls, Volume 3
- Saga, Volume 7
Fanboy Planet Podcast Spotlight guests:
Mo Starkey, Marie Brennan and Andy Trembly
Guest Panelists:
Chuck Serface and Cliff Winnig
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Published 4/1/2018
