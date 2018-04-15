Fanboy Planet Podcast #507: Smell of the Crowdfunding!
Buddy, can you spare 1.2 Million? Got any friends who could help?
We tell tales of crowdfunding curated to entice the fanboy in all of us, starting with chats with Brian Carver and his movie The Last Hit and Rebecca Robinson’s creation A More Perfect Union. Then we continue highlighting recent fan-focused campaigns for games, magazines, and even a comics spinner rack! And of course we cover the news on Stan Lee, Elvira, Tolkien, James Bond, Batgirl, and more!
What’s in the Bag?
- Thanos – The Infinity Siblings
- Domino #1
- Captain America #700
- Exiles #1
- The Immortal Men #1
- Action Comics, 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition
Kickstarter Highlights
- The Last Hit
- A More Perfect Union
- Amazing Stories
- Classic Comic Book Spinner Rack
- Fireball Island
- Graphic Adventures
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/11/2018
Published 4/15/2018
