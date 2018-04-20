Fanboy Planet Podcast #508: Superman and Chocolate

When 1000 issues you reach, look this good you will not!

Posted on April 20, 2018 by in Books, Comics, Games, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Celebrating Superman Celebrating Superman
We join the celebration of Superman’s 80th year and Action Comics’ 1000th issue, catch up with Legion M, anticipate Zorro’s return, and then discuss Aquaman the movie, Spielberg’s long-delayed project, Jurassic Worlds, GLOW, Stranger Things to come, Legion, and more!
.

What’s in the Bag?

  • Superman #45
  • Mad Magazine #1
  • X-Men Gold #26
  • Batman: Creature of the Night #3
  • Kong on the Planet of the Apes #6
  • Mister Miracle #8

And if you’re curious about the book we were talking about in the introduction, here:
The Tragedy Series

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/18/2018
Published 4/20/2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes