Fanboy Planet Podcast #508: Superman and Chocolate
When 1000 issues you reach, look this good you will not!
We join the celebration of Superman’s 80th year and Action Comics’ 1000th issue, catch up with Legion M, anticipate Zorro’s return, and then discuss Aquaman the movie, Spielberg’s long-delayed project, Jurassic Worlds, GLOW, Stranger Things to come, Legion, and more!
What’s in the Bag?
Superman #45
Mad Magazine #1
X-Men Gold #26
Batman: Creature of the Night #3
Kong on the Planet of the Apes #6
Mister Miracle #8
And if you’re curious about the book we were talking about in the introduction, here:
The Tragedy Series
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/18/2018
Published 4/20/2018
