Fanboy Planet Podcast #509: The Good Parts

Posted on April 26, 2018

We begin with a surprise special guest interview and listener mail, then discuss the next George R.R. Martin comic, Free Comic Book Day events, Venom, and more pop culture news that wants to eat your brain.

What’s in the Bag?

True Believers: Carol Danvers #1
The Hunt for Wolverine #1
The Mighty Thor #706
Thanos Annual #1
The Terrifics #3
The Prisoner #1

Contents and Time

0:00:00 Opening
0:08:46 Listener Mail
0:10:30 Guest Interview
0:14:37 Top Stories
0:34:35 Comics
0:45:35 What’s in the Bag?
1:18:53 Movies
1:34:20 TV
1:40:40 Technology

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/18/2018
Published 4/20/2018

