Fanboy Planet Podcast #510: Not Fade Away

Yeah, we're getting a bit dusty...

Posted on May 4, 2018

Thanos' Weight Loss Program is still working out some kinks...

We celebrate and dread the advent of a new streaming service from DC, discuss Canada honoring super heroes, finally have a spoiler-lite discussion of Avengers: Infinity War, as well as high points in comics, movie and TV news of the week.

What’s in the Bag?

Spider-Man #240
Avengers #1
S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Rebirth
Captain America #701
Red Sonja / Tarzan #1
Star Wars: Tag & Bink Were Here 

Contents and Time

0:00:00 Opening
0:07:51 Listener Mail
0:10:40 Top Stories
0:22:10 Comics
0:30:25 What’s in the Bag?
0:51:37 Movies
1:18:20 TV

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/3/2018
Published 5/4/2018

