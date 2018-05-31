Fanboy Planet Podcast #511: BayCon 2018 Live from the Quiet Room

So quiet you can hear the candy wrappers rapping.

With Derek freshly back from London, and both of us at BayCon 2018, we find ourselves in the legendary Fanzine Lounge, an (occasionally) quiet room where we record this year’s BayCon Live Show answering all the questions you have, like…

Who would try to relaunch Green Lantern?
Whose comic hit issue 600 this week?
What do Deadpool and Comcast have in common?
What’s new in the Star Wars universe?
What’s happening in the Hall of Justice?
Who saved The Expanse?
How does Avengers: Infinity War affect Agents of Shield?

And much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/26/2018
Published 5/31/2018

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

