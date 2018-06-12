Fanboy Planet Podcast #512: My Girlfriend Who Lives On Corellia

From 7 Stars Bar & Grill, we are joined by Star Wars Guru Drew Campbell to discuss the myths and misunderstandings about Solo, the other recent Star Wars movies, Sabacc, and why we all need to join together in the joy of fandom. Then we move on to games West of Loathing, comic experiments, a massive new Vertigo relaunch, more Joker confusion at Warner Bros., a new trip to the Wonkaverse, this week’s trailers, and…

What’s in the Bag?

Dazzler #1

Man of Steel #1 & 2

The Immortal Hulk #1

The Unexpected #1

Justice League #1

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #31

Doctor Strange #1

Where to get your own Sabacc deck? Try here!

And much more!